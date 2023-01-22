DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. —
Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot.
Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
When the driver saw the witnesses, he began shooting at them too.
He then drove away.
Officers from East Wenatchee PD, Wenatchee PD, Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol and Fish & Wildlife helped find the suspect.
The victim was identified as a 37-year-old woman from Kennewick. She died on scene.
The suspect is a 27-year-old man from Wenatchee. He's since been booked into the Douglas County Jail.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
