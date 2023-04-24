BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- One person is dead after a train accident early on the morning of April 24 near Badger Rd.
The Benton County Coroner's Office has confirmed that Kolette Tipps,19, of Kennewick was found on the tracks. The death is still being investigated, but an autopsy is not scheduled at this time.
APRIL 24. 7:17 a.m.
Law enforcement and emergency crews are currently on scene of a train accident near 823 PR SE and Badger Road.
According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office the train has been removed from the scene and is being investigated at the BNSF railyard.
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the scene around 5:30 a.m. and are currently investigating the accident.
The train is blocking the crossing at 823 PR SE and there is no estimated time for when the crossing will be reopened. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.