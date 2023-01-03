PASCO, Wash.-
Marta Miller Keith was sentenced in Franklin County Superior Court on January 3, for a 2021 stabbing.
The stabbing happened at the Riviera Trailer Village in Pasco on August 21, 2021 and was allegedly over a dispute about a car and ended with Bobby Burgess being stabbed to death.
According to a release from Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant's Office, the case against Miller Keith was resolved the day it was set to go to trial after the state amended its charges to manslaughter in the second degree.
Miller Keith was sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison, plus 18 months community custody after her sentence according to the Prosecutor's Office.
She was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution for burial expenses for the victim and was ordered to have no contact with the victim's family for ten years.
