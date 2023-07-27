KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Woman arrested for assault on July 22 is now facing charge upgrade to Murder in the second degree.

On Saturday, July 22, 2023, KPD were called to the 700 block of North Huntington Street at 9:41 a.m. For reports of a man who was shot.

A 25-year-old man was transported from the incident to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

KPD arrested a 36-year-old woman at the house.

The female suspect was originally arrested for assault in the first degree.

On July 27, 2023, the 25-year-old victim Brayden Klatt dies in the hospital from his injuries.

The suspect has now had charges upgraded to Murder in the second degree.

The suspect remains in KPD custody.