Kennewick woman recovering after being shot in the arm

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one woman in the area of S. Ely St. and W. 7th Ave. Tuesday around 5 a.m.
Officers say the woman is in her 20s and was shot in her arm. They don't know right now if the shooting is an accident.
Police say they were called to the house for a noise complaint around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning and arrived to 15 to 20 people having a party.
KPD Patrol Officer Richard Sanders says officers responding to a call saying two to three shots were fired two hours later.
KPD Lieutenant Jason Kiel says officers have been to the house before for noise complaints on different occasions.
Lt. Kiel said there were multiple shots fired back and forth between a few people.
Officers say the female is the only one injured and her injuries are not life threatening.
The woman who is injured is now recovering in a local hospital.
KPD says they shooter is unknown and at large.
Detectives are investigating the shooting. If anyone has any information, contact KPD through their non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.