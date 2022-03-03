BENTON COUNTY —
Benton County Superior Court sentenced Kennewick woman Brittany Terris to life in prison with possibility of release after 26.5 years for the rape and molestation of a three-year-old in her care.
Terris filmed the abuse and distributed images and videos online.
In December 2019, she pleaded guilty to the first degree rape of a child, first degree child molestation, the sexual exploitation of a minor and first degree dealing of images of a minor engaged in sexually-explicit conduct. She was sentenced on March 2, 2022.
Judge Jacqueline Stam ordered the maximum sentence for Terris based on the victim’s age and the fact that the video distribution will impact the victim for the rest of their life.
The Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Kennewick Police Department worked on the case, prosecuted by Deputy Prosecutor Laurel Holland.
