Kennewick's free summer meal program has been extended two additional weeks at three school locations. Meals will be served Aug. 3-5 and 10-12, with meals for the rest of the week and weekend sent home Aug. 5 and 12.
Meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Amon Creek Elementary School, Eastgate Elementary School and Park Middle School.
The meals are for all children 18 years and younger. Families must wear face masks or face coverings when walking or driving up to the meal sites.
We want to thank our food service employees who have worked tirelessly over the past few months to make sure that the children of Kennewick have healthy meals available.