KENNEWICK, WA – The Gesa Carousel of Dreams and the City of Kennewick have restarted plans to hold the annual fireworks display!
Carousel and City staff made the joint decision to reschedule the show after the announcement that Washington would reopen fully on July 1, reducing some of the impractical protocols required for events of this size in the State’s current reopening phase.
"With Gesa’s support, along with Toyota of Tri-Cities, Retter & Company | Sotheby’s International Realty, Moon Security and Bruce Inc., the show will be free to the public this year," said Gesa Carousel of Dreams and the City of Kennewick in their press release.
City Manager Marie Mosley said the willingness of the Carousel and local businesses to support a fireworks show is a testament to our community’s desire to reopen and celebrate safely.
“Tri-Cities families deserve to enjoy one of America’s greatest traditions, and Columbia Park features the space and accommodations to observe Independence Day with a first-rate show,” Mosley said.
The fireworks will be launched from the shoreline in front of the Columbia Park TriPlex driving range at approximately 10 pm.
Additional details will be released once final plans have been arranged.