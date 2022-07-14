Kenny Chesney, Jon Pardi, Darius Rucker and more country stars coming to Bend in July

BEND, Ore. -- The Hayden Homes Amphitheater is hosting various country stars and other artists throughout the summer. Kenny Chesney with Carly Pearce will perform July 19th and 20th. Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters will perform July 23rd. Darius Rucker with Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack will perform July 28th.
Venue Reminders:
Seat cushions 16” x 16” or smaller are allowed at all shows.
At most shows beach towels and yoga mats 30" x 60" or smaller are allowed, and low profile chairs are available to rent while supplies last. However, Kenny Chesney, Thomas Rhett, Nine Inch Nails, Jack Johnson, ODESZA and RÜFÜS DU SOL are the exceptions.
No personal low profile chairs, strollers or blankets are allowed at any show.
We are a cashless venue with a clear bag policy.
The Box Office outside of the Main Gate opens 2 hours before doors.
For ticket inquiries or Lost and Found contact the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District: 541-318-5457
