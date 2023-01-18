SPOKANE, Wash.-
A multi-year investigation by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) detectives into the illegal, unreported, unregulated (IUU) and misbranding of fish has resulted in TJ's Bar and Grill in Kettle Falls being fined.
"These investigations are conducted, and cases built, to ensure consumer confidence, resource conservation, and public safety," said Brad Rhoden, WDFW Statewide Investigative Unit Captain.
TJ’s Bar and Grill was convicted in Stevens County Superior Court of the felony offense of Unlawful Fish Catch Accounting in the First Degree and sentenced to pay $10,000 in fines.
Charges against the owner of TJ's were dropped as part of an agreed upon plea deal.
According to a WDFW press release the case was filed by the Attorney General’s Public Lands and Conservation Division in the summer of 2022.
The crime stemmed from improper record keeping connected to the trafficking of Canadian salmon once they were brought into the United States.
WDFW's investigation showed the restaurant commercially sold salmon that had been recreationally caught in Canada during the summer of 2019. The restaurant’s owner made several fishing trips across the border, bringing back his fish to be served at the restaurant without necessary permits, paperwork, or commercial licenses.
Buying and selling fish and wildlife is highly regulated, and the WDFW's investigation showed TJ’s Bar and Grill did not comply with the requirements according to a WDFW press release.
Based on records obtained from the restaurant’s point-of-sale system with a search warrant, detectives concluded the restaurant brought in as much as $10,000 in revenue from April to September in 2019 by selling meals of the recreationally caught fish.
By law, a business selling fish to a consumer, such as a restaurant, is required to state the species of the salmon and whether the fish was farmed or wild caught according to today's WDFW press release.
"WDFW Police are looking out for the public’s best interest in these cases to protect both the resource and the consumers,” said Rhoden.
