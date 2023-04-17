KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick fire crews are responding to a fire at the Benton County Justice Center in Kennewick.
According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office no one was hurt in the fire, but the building is being evacuated. The Sheriff's Office will be closed for the remainder of the day April 17.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as it becomes available.
