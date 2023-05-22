KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. MAY 23. The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2721 S. Garfield around 7:30 p.m. on May 22.
The residents of the home gout out before fire crews arrived. Firefighters put the fire out in the backyard and then entered the home to access the fire in the kitchen and attic area.
According to the KFD the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is believed that the fire started around the back patio. A family of eight has been temporarily displaced by the fire and is being helped by the Red Cross.
MAY 22.
Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael says crews are responding to a house fire at 2721 South Garfield Street.
Michael says the fire is burning outside the home but is nearing the interior.
The home is reportedly unoccupied and the fire is labeled a working fire, meaning it will take heavy effort to address.
