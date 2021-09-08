KFD needs information on the two juveniles running from a house fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department is asking the community for any information on two juveniles seen running from a house fire Tuesday afternoon near Keewaydin park.
September 7th at 12:46pm, The Kennewick Fire Department was called to 311 S. Auburn St. for a residential fire.
The first arriving crew found the vacant single-family home with flames and smoke coming from a room in the back of the residence. Fire crews quickly put out the flames on the outside then transitioned to a fire attack inside of the home, and conducted a search of the residence to ensure no occupants were inside.
The Kennewick Fire Department received multiple reports of two juveniles seen running from the home when the fire occurred. The Kennewick Fire Department would like to ask anyone that may be able to provide information about this to contact the Kennewick Police Department.
After the fire was extinguished, KFD personnel remained on scene for an extended amount of time working to ensure the fire did not reignite. The KFD also made contact with the property owner to ensure arrangements were made to secure the home after fire crews left the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.