KENNEWICK, Wash.-
According to Chief Michael Heffer with the Kennewick Fire Department, one boathouse caught on fire, which then spread to an adjacent boathouse.
Firefighters shot water down on the fire from a fire truck with an extended ladder with an attached hose.
Pasco fire sent a fire boat to the scene and they are currently fighting the fire from the water.
There were no injuries reported from the fire.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but Chief Heffer says it does not seem to be suspicious at this time.
8:12 a.m.
The Kennewick Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fire on Clover Island.
Two boathouses are fully involved in the fire at this time.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
