KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) crews responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of S. Morain St. around 9:25 p.m. on February 1.
When fire crews arrived smoke could be seen coming from the house. Water was applied to an outside wall on the back of the house and the fire was put out.
According to a KFD press release crews checked the house and attic for fire and determined that the fire started in the laundry room before spreading to the outside wall.
The homeowner was able to keep the fire from spreading by fighting it with a garden hose before fire crews got to the scene.
There was extensive damage to the home's wiring that must be restored before power to the home can be turned back on according to KFD's press release.
Three adults that were home at the time of the fire all made it out safely. Kennewick Police Officers that happened to be in the area ensured that everyone was out of the house before fire crews arrived.
The cause of the fire was electrical according to KFD's press release. The homeowner reportedly told fire crews that the fire started in a light switch in the laundry room.
Benton County Fire District #1 and Richland Fire and Emergency Services also responded to the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.