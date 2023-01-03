KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on January 1, the Kennewick Fire Department (KFD), Benton County Fire District 1 and the Pasco Fire Department responded to a house fire.
The fire was reported at 124 East 6th Ave, but was found to actually be at 124C East 5th Ave.
The first KFD crews to arrive saw black smoke coming from the doorway.
According to the KFD the fire was contained in the studio bedroom and was put out in about 10 minutes.
The home was occupied at the time of the fire, but all residents made it out safely and there were no injuries to firefighters according to the KFD.
A preliminary investigation shows that the fire started in the corner next to the bed, however, according to the KFD the official cause is still undetermined.
Kennewick firefighters have responded to several house fires over the past few weeks and would like to encourage everyone to exercise fire safety in their homes and to get out quickly if a fire does start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.