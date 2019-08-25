RICHLAND, WA- Three years ago Katy Straalsund lost her life after being killed in a domestic violence incident. Straalsund's family started a foundation in her honor called the Katy Straalsund Memorial Foundation that is dedicated to raising awareness of domestic violence and the prevention of relationship violence in young people.

One of the events the foundation does is a kickball tournament to raise awareness and money. 16 teams participated in the tournament that started Thursday and ended Saturday. Chris Anderson, the foundation's board secretary, sees this tournament as a way to bring people in the community together.

"We wanted to kind of get something together were we can pull the community," said Anderson. "At the same time have a platform to talk about the unhealthy consequences of domestic violence and raise some money and have fun."

The main message of the tournament was love wins. Something that many in attendance took to heart including participant Adrian Lepe.

"It's sad to see that domestic violence does happen if we can get more awareness about it that would be awesome," said Lepe.

The foundation hopes to continue the tournament again next year.