Kickoff to Sunset at Southridge event postponed due to the hot weather

KENNEWICK, WA - Due to the extreme temperatures forecasted for this Friday, the Gesa Carousel of Dreams and the City of Kennewick have postponed the July 2nd kickoff to the Sunset at Southridge food truck series.

The Carousel and the City remain committed to the event and are working to reschedule the musical performance and the planned fireworks show for another date later this summer. More details will be released in the coming weeks.

The next scheduled event date is Friday, July 16th and will have a Hawaiian theme with hula dancers and Hawaiian music.

More information will be available soon on the Sunset at Southridge Facebook page for the remaining events scheduled on July 30th, August 5th and August 20th.

