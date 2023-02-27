KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Irrigation District (KID) customers will not see an increase in rates this irrigation season.
The cost of raw materials, increase in demand, changes in regulation and maintenance projects can all increase the rates that customers pay according to the KID.
"To accomplish their vision, KID reviewed all expenditures, revenue sources and capital needs and investments to maximize the return on the assets of the district," said Stuart Dezember, Comptroller/Treasurer, KID.
The KID Board of Directors voted to not raise rates for the 2023 irrigation season at the December 6 board meeting.
"The board understands the financial pressures that ratepayers are facing today and into 2023," Dezember said. "Because of this, the board voted not to raise irrigation rates for 2023."
