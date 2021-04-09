PASCO, WA - Forget lemonade stands Richie’s snack shop in Pasco has it all, and the owner is only 11 years old.
"Junk in the Trunk is like a gas station or a 7-11, except we don't sell Slurpee's, we don't sell gas, but you can get Monsters (drinks), coffee, juices, water, pop- all that stuff, chips, candy and a bunch more," said Richie.
And if that weren’t enough this little entrepreneur is also listed on Uber Eats and Door-Dash, making it that much easier for you to satisfy your junk food cravings.
The idea for the store came from his dad, Ray Avavalo who wanted to instill a business sense in Richie, but dad tells us it was Richie who ran with it.
"I’ve always told my wife... I don’t want to force my kids to do something that they don’t want to do. I put it into his hands if this is something he did want to do. Ultimately, I just give him the idea, basically kinda hand him the ball, and if he wanted to throw it, he can throw it, and he’s really excited about playing the game," said Avavalo.
Richie is homeschooled, and says meeting new people is his favorite part of being a business owner.
"I get to meet new people and a lot of people are surprisingly really nice," he told NBC Right Now.
Now, as for what Richie plans to do with the money he makes, the 11 year old says first he will buy more inventory for the store, but he also has big plans for the future.
"I wanna have more than one business, so when I am older I have enough money not to go in debt, or go to be homeless... I wanna give back to the community, there’s a lot of people working out there, some people are losing their lives, I wanna give to charity and make it a better place," Richie said.
Richie’s snack shop has only been open for about a month, however he is ready to inspire any kids who want to follow in his footsteps. His words of advice- "don’t be scared chase your dreams, and anything can be possible it you make it possible," he said.
Visit "Junk in the Trunk" at: