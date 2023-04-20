TOPPENISH, Wash.- A wanted suspect with charges including robbery, kidnapping and felony assault was arrested after a five-minute pursuit by law enforcement.
Investigations led the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Yakima Police Department and the U.S. Marshall's Violent Offender Task Force to a home in Toppenish where they believed the suspect to be. While officers were surrounding the property, the suspect drove away on Highway 97 towards Toppenish.
Law enforcement were able to pursue the suspect because of the crime's severity.
Deputies were able to lay stop sticks to stop the suspect, resulting in the car steering towards the Deputy's vehicle and just barely missing. Officers then rammed into the suspect's car to stop the threat to public safety.
The suspect was stuck between patrol cars and was detained. There was no serious injury caused by law enforcement.
Officers were cut by broken glass while removing the driver from the car but only suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with additional information regarding the incident should contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at 509-574-2500.
