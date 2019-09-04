GRANDVIEW, WA - A kidnapping suspect is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase throughout three cities Wednesday night.

This all started in the Mabton area when 40-year-old Oswaldo Manuel Herrera forced a woman into a car at gunpoint. Police tried to stop the car on SR 22 but Herrera refused to stop.

Prosser Police and Benton County Sheriff's Deputies joined the chase when it crossed into Prosser

He led deputies and officers on a 30 minute chase through Prosser, Grandview, and Yakima County.

At one point the woman jumped out of the car in Grandview and was not hurt. The car chase ended when Herrera drove into a corn field outside of Sunnyside.

That's when Benton County K9 Sable and deputies tracked him after he ran away. He gave up when he heard Sable approaching him as he hid in the mud.

He was arrested and turned over to Yakima County where he will face a multitude of felony charges.