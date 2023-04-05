Bike safety rodeo
KCFD6

CLE ELUM, Wash.- As the weather continues to warm and more people get ready to bike local roads and trails Kittitas County Fire Protection District #6 and the Cle Elum Volunteer Firefighters Association are hosting a Kid's Bicycle Safety Rodeo.

Children and their parents are encouraged to attend the safety rodeo on Saturday, May 6. Kids should bring their bikes and the block in front of the Cle Elum Volunteer Fire Department at 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave will be blocked off for safe riding and demonstrations according to KCFD6.

Interactive stations at the Kid's Bicycle Safety Rodeo: