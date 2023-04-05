CLE ELUM, Wash.- As the weather continues to warm and more people get ready to bike local roads and trails Kittitas County Fire Protection District #6 and the Cle Elum Volunteer Firefighters Association are hosting a Kid's Bicycle Safety Rodeo.
Children and their parents are encouraged to attend the safety rodeo on Saturday, May 6. Kids should bring their bikes and the block in front of the Cle Elum Volunteer Fire Department at 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave will be blocked off for safe riding and demonstrations according to KCFD6.
Interactive stations at the Kid's Bicycle Safety Rodeo:
- Helmet fit station
- Story time with the Cle Elum Library (kids can learn the safe places to ride bikes).
- Bike fitting station (the Roslyn Fire Department Association will make sure children's bikes are correctly fit for them).
- Bike maintenance check by Ride Roslyn.
- Brain injury prevention presented by Kittitas Valley Healthcare.
- Free first aid kits and water from Upper Kittitas County Medic One.
- Interactive bike rodeo.
