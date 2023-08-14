PASCO, Wash.-A man has been arrested after allegedly chasing a group of kids through a park and into a store in Pasco on August 13.
Police responded to Atomic Foods on 4th Ave for reports of three juveniles being chased by an adult male.
When PPD Officers arrived the suspect was inside the store and bystanders were holding the door shut until Police arrived.
According to Pasco Police the suspect allegedly chased the three juveniles, all under the age of 13, through Volunteer Park and into the food store. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of stalking and for assault.
Pasco Police say the incident is a good reminder to teach personal safety to children after the three juveniles involved reportedly told Police that their parents told them to run to a populated area if a situation like this one ever happened.
