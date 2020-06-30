SEATTLE, WA - Applebee's is inviting families throughout Washington to join them in celebrating Independence Day with a Kids Eat Free special.
When placing your To Go pickup order online, you must choose the “Pay At Store” option and mention the Kids Eat Free offer to their server or provide a printed or electronic copy of a promotional flyer.
Families who dine-in or order To Go online for pickup at their local Applebee’s restaurant Saturday will receive one free kid’s meal with the purchase of each adult entrée. Children must be 12 years and under and can choose an entrée from the Applebee’s Kids’ Menu.
“We are very excited to commemorate this holiday with our guests and their families at our restaurants,” said Brenda Peyton, Regional Marketing Coordinator, Apple American Group.