BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
The Kids Fishing Derby Weekend returns to the Columbia Park Pond this weekend, April 22-24.
Approximately 6,000 rainbow trout were added to the pond on April 20 to prepare for the event. They will remain for four to six weeks, free to be fished by anyone.
You can win a prize for catching one of the 300 fish with a special colored tag.
Participants must be 14 and younger, or 70 and older. They receive a free rod and red t-shirt.
Friday April 22 is dedicated toward special needs individuals. Saturday is fully booked but slots are still available for Sunday.
The event was founded by Ken Johanning, who said he wanted to create a fun event for kids that is also accessible to those with disabilities.
"In '98 I drove by, it was called the Black Lagoon then, 'cause it was only four-foot-deep," said Johanning. "I thought they needed something for kids to do, because in the river you can't fish unless you have a boat."
