RICHLAND, Wash. -
The Richland Police Department has partnered with 7/11 to bring back Operation Chill, a program rewarding kids for good behavior. Through the program, kids can receive recognition for good deeds or safe practices with a coupon for a free slurpee.
RPD officers will give out the coupons anytime they see children wearing bike helmets, using crosswalks, helping others or making a positive impact on the community.
