2 Killed in second Alaska Taquan Air floatplane crash in a week

ALASKA - Two people are dead following a second Taquan Air floatplane crash in Alaska Monday afternoon.
The aircraft went down in Metlakatla Harbor in the southeastern part of the state.
According to a statement made by the Ketchikan Gateway Borough, the pilot and passenger were the only people on board the Taquan Air Beaver floatplane.
Details of the crash are not being released to public at this time, and the names of the deceased will not be released until next of kin have been notified.
Taquan Air also operated a Beaver floatplane that collided in mid-air with another plane just last week killing six people, one on the Taquan plane and five on the other plane.
The passengers on both planes were guests on a Princess Cruises ship, the Royal Princess. The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the first crash.
The NTSB says Monday's floatplane crash was a commuter flight, not a sightseeing tour.
The United States Coast Guard launched two 45-foot Response Boats from Coast Guard Station Ketchikan and one Air Station Sitka Jayhawk Helicopter to assist with the search. Several bystanders and local emergency crews were able to assist before the Coast Guard arrived.