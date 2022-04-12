Kindergarten enrollment open for Kennewick School District

KENNEWICK, Wash. —
Kennewick School District Kindergarten enrollment began today, April 12, for children who turn five before August 31.
Enrollment can be completed in three steps. First, enter your address into KSD’s boundary map to find which school your child will go to.
Next, upload the required documents. You will have to prove your child’s age and name, as well as your address. Age and name can be proven with a birth certificate, adoption record, parent affidavit, passport or other legally accepted documents. You can prove your residence with a utility bill, rent or lease statement, income tax return statement, proof of home ownership or an official document showing your name and address.
Review KSD’s immunization requirements and upload your child’s immunization records.
Then you can register the same way as any other student, beginning the process on PowerSchool. Complete a pre-registration form and wait for an email with next steps.
Other language assistance is available at 509-222-5000.
