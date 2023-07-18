The "Eras" tour started with a Ticketmaster crash heard 'round the world, which eventually launched a federal investigation. So, suffice it to say, the demand to see Taylor Swift has been intense in 2023. Despite the technical difficulties, Swift sold 2.4 million tickets the first day they went on sale, breaking the single-day record. (Interestingly enough, there isn't data available on the average ticket cost, but needless to say, it's high.)

The "Eras" tour, Swift's first since 2018, spans her 19-year career, with segments devoted to each of her 10 albums, from her 2006 self-titled debut to her latest, 2022's "Midnights." She famously performs two surprise songs during each show, including covers and deep cuts from her catalog. At one performance in New Jersey, Swift debuted the music video for her latest single, "Karma," and brought out featured artist Ice Spice to perform their remixed track. The tour even has its own subculture, with fans dressing up as very specific moments in Swift's career and trading friendship bracelets featuring insider acronyms and jokes only true Swifties can decode.

The fandom for Swift is so passionate that it's helping boost city economies nationwide. According to Fortune, a report from research company QuestionPro estimated the "Eras" tour—which kicked off in May and ends in August—could potentially generate $4.6 billion for local economies nationwide.

Data reporting by Lucas Hicks. Story editing by Jaimie Etkin. Copy editing by Paris Close. Photo selection by Clarese Moller.

