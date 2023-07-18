KING COUNTY, Wash.- Metropolitan King County Council proclaims a week in honor of Taylor Swift.
In celebration of her two sold out shows at Lumen Field, the Council has honored swifts tour by officially proclaiming the week of July 18 to July 25 as Taylor Swift Week in King County.
King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci stated “In declaring July 18th through 25th Taylor Swift Week in King County, we’re thanking Taylor for being a positive role model and showing Swifties that we value each and every fan and their unique voice.”
