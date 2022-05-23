King County judge agrees with AG Ferguson, denies Google’s attempt to dismiss location tracking lawsuit

SEATTLE, WA - A King County Superior Court judge has rejected Google’s attempt to dismiss Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s lawsuit against Google.
Ferguson filed a lawsuit against Google in January for deceptively leading consumers to believe that they have control over how their location data is collected and used by Google. According to Ferguson, consumers cannot effectively prevent Google from collecting, storing, and profiting from their location data.
“Location data is deeply personal for consumers,” Ferguson said. “Google kept tracking individuals’ location data even after they told the corporation to stop. Google did this to increase its profits. This is not only a violation of Washingtonians’ privacy — it’s unlawful. Google attempted to evade accountability for its actions, and the judge rejected the corporation’s arguments.”
With this ruling, Ferguson’s case proceeds in King County Superior Court.
Ferguson’s lawsuit asserts Google uses several deceptive and unfair practices to obtain users’ “consent” to be tracked.
As a result, it is nearly impossible for users to stop Google from collecting their location data. These practices include hard-to-find location settings, misleading descriptions of location settings, repeated nudging to enable location settings, and incomplete disclosures of Google’s location data collection.
Google’s conduct includes:
- Collecting location data even when consumers disable “Location History.”
- Tracking Android devices, even with location access turned off.
- Repeatedly nudging users to consent to location tracking and wrongly claiming certain products won’t function unless the location is enabled.
Ferguson’s lawsuit asserts that Google violated the Washington State Consumer Protection Act by collecting, storing, and using consumers’ location data without their knowledge or consent, or even directly against users’ intent.
The lawsuit asks the court to stop Google from continuing its unlawful conduct. In addition, the lawsuit asks the court to order Google to:
- Pay monetary penalties under the Consumer Protection Act of up to $7,500 per violation. The Attorney General's Office estimates there are a massive number of potential violations of the Consumer Protection Act — likely reaching into the hundreds of thousands of potential violations.
- Relinquish the profits it made from its deceptive practices.
- Give up the data acquired from its deceptive conduct.
Assistant attorneys general Andrea Alegrett, Dan Davies, Joe Kanada, Kathleen Box, Ben Brysacz, and Rabi Lahiri, as well as paralegal Judy Lim and legal assistant Jennifer Marin, are handling the case for Washington.
A trial in the case is currently set for January 2023.
