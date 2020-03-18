KING COUNTY, WA - A temporary field hospital for use by people unable to isolate and recover from COVID-19 in their own homes will be located at a soccer field in Shoreline, a city spokesman said.

The Shoreline Temporary Field Hospital, at 19030 First Ave N.E., will provide up to 200 beds, according to the city’s website. It will house “people exposed to, at risk of exposure, or becoming ill with the novel coronavirus,” according to the city website.

“It’s basically to relieve pressure on the hospitals and to free up beds for critical patients,” said Eric Bratton, a city spokesman. The hospital will be on a turf soccer field that is on school district property but is leased by the city, Bratton said.

“My understanding is they’re setting it up now, but they’re not anticipating using it or occupying it for another week or so,” Bratton said.

King County is creating field hospitals at several locations for people who cannot remain in their own homes or do not have a home, according to the Shoreline website.

King County did not immediately respond to a request for comment and more information.

“King County needs to site facilities that will create 3,000 additional medical beds for King County. It is anticipated that the Shoreline Temporary Field Hospital will be able to provide up to 200 beds. The Shoreline site will be able to serve ill individuals from Shoreline and patients from the greater Puget Sound Region,” the city’s website says.