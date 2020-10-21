Kiona-Benton City School District primary students set to begin hybrid learning

Benton City, WA- The Kiona-Benton City School District will be starting a hybrid learning model on Monday, Oct 26.

Preschool through 2nd grade will be the only grades with students in the classroom. The Ki-Bi School District is splitting up those students as well. Most students who walk to school will have class in the morning while most students who ride the bus will have it in the afternoon, both groups experiencing half days.

"We understand some folks have different ways of getting to school during a hybrid model like this so we are just confirming with each one, this is what we have you down as, this is what our records show and just try and confirm that," said Pete Peterson the Kiona-Benton City School District Superintendent.

The same Center for Disease Control and Department of Health guidelines that other school districts follow will take place in the Ki-Bi School District. Middle school and high school will have to wait to return as the school district wants to take its time returning students to in-person learning.

"We need to make sure our primary kids get in, they are being successful and then we will work on the grades three through five next at the intermediate school," said Peterson. "Middle school and high school is a little bit different animal just because they run on a semester system while the elementary runs on a quarter system."

There is no preliminary date set for the other grades to return to in-person school. Thursday the primary school principal will have an informational Zoom meeting at 5:30 p.m. with more information. The Zoom information is listed below.

https://www.kibesd.org/Domain/327

Meeting ID: 810 5489 0256

Passcode: F4j9sE