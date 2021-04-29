Kiona-Benton City School District's levy has been approved by voters

BENTON CITY, WA - Local voters approved Kiona-Benton City School District's two-year replacement levy that was on the April 27th special election.
"We wish to express our sincere thanks to the community for supporting the Educational Programs and Operations Levy," wrote the Kiona-Benton City School District. "The initial election results as of 11:52 AM on April 29th show the levy passing at 51.56%." (Official certification of results takes place May 7th.)
This local funding directly benefits our students and will help pay for programs and services such as athletics, music, technology support, special education class size, nurses, counselors, safety staff, advanced courses, and extracurricular activities. More information on the levy can be found at www.kibesd.org/levy.
"While we are grateful that the levy has passed, we acknowledge that many people in the community were not in favor of it," says Ki-Be Superintendent Pete Peterson. "We understand that community trust is earned through fiscal responsibility and clearly showing the value of local tax dollars to the students of our district."
Kiona-Benton City School District is launching a new Ki-Be Schools Community Council to create a forum for the community to share their thoughts and connect directly with Superintendent Peterson and district administrators. The first Community Council meeting is scheduled for May 13th at 6:00 PM.