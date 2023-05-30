PASCO, Wash.- A kitchen fire has temporarily displaced the residents of one unit of the Silver Creek Apartments on Chapel Hill Blvd. in Pasco.
Working smoke detectors quickly alerted the Pasco Fire Department to the fire around 3 a.m. on May 30. Ben Shearer with the PFD says the fire in the kitchen of a middle floor apartment involved a burning stove top and fridge.
The residents of the damaged apartment will be staying with family in the area.
