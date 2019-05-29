Kittitas and Yakima County Schools Recognized

YAKIMA, WA- The Washington State Board of Education and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction have developed a recognition criteria for public schools.
This is based on closing gaps for student improvement, high proficiency in English and math, high school graduation rates and, student success measures.
Schools who were recognized are:
- Damman Elementary School:
High achievement in English language arts, math and school quality success
- Cle Elum-Roslyn High School:
High achievement in English language arts and graduation rate
- Gilbert Elementary School:
Closing gaps and demonstrating support for student groups
- Hoover Elementary School:
Closing gaps and demonstrating support for student groups
- McClure Elementary School:
Closing gaps and demonstrating support for student groups
- Nob Hill Elementary School:
Closing gaps and demonstrating support for student groups
- Davis High School:
Closing gaps and demonstrating support for student groups
- Apple View Elementary School:
High achievement in English language arts and math
- Adams Elementary School:
Closing gaps and demonstrating support for student groups
- Valley View Elementary School:
Closing gaps and demonstrating support for student groups
- EAGLE High School:
Closing gaps and demonstrating support for student groups
- Chief Kamiakin Elementary School:
Closing gaps and demonstrating support for student groups
- Smith Elementary School:
Closing gaps and demonstrating support for student groups
- Harrison Middle School:
Narrowing the gap between lowest and highest performing students
For a full list of Washington State Recognized School's go to
http://www.sbe.wa.gov/our-work/accountability/2017-2018-state-recognized-schools