KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
Three Kittitas County service organizations will be receiving mini grants from the COVID-19 Health Equity Coalition (CHEC).
According to a Kittitas County press release, the mini grants average about $25,000 each and will be awarded to the Kittitas County Health Network, Quiet Cadence, and Comprehensive Healthcare.
These additional mini grants were possible due to funds remaining within the COVID-19 Rural Health Equity Grant.
Five other Kittitas County organizations had already been granted funds:
Gallery One Visual Arts Center
Kittitas County Early Learning Coalition
"We are excited to be able to offer these additional mini grants," said Cambron Walker, State Health Promotions Specialist.
