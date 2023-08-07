KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- This year marks the 35th year anniversary of the Sister City relationship between Kittitas County and Sanda City, Japan.
Sanda City is inviting one athlete from Kittitas County to participate in the Masters Marathon on December 17, 2023. They have offered to cover the cost of travel to Japan.
Applications to serve as the Ambassador of Kittitas County to run in the marathon are currently being accepted and are available the Kittitas County website. The deadline to submit is Friday August 18 at 4:00 p.m.
To be considered for this opportunity the athlete must be able to complete a half-marathon, be a full-time Kittitas County resident, have a passport and be able to travel to Japan December 13-19.
