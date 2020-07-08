Kittitas County, WA - 07/08/2020 - Burn ban to go into effect Saturday, July 11th.

The Kittitas County Fire Marshal has implemented a county Burn Ban for fire safety, to go into effect on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at 12:00 AM until further notice for the following areas:

Zone 1--Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue (Ellensburg), and Fire District 4 (Vantage)

No outdoor burning, no campfires, no burning of solid fuel.

Campfires are allowed in Vantage only, maximum size 2 feet x 3 feet

Zone 2--Fire District 1 (Thorp)

No outdoor burning, no campfires, no burning of solid fuel.

Zone 3--Fire District 3 (Easton), Fire District 6 (Ronald) and Fire District 7 (Cle Elum area)

No outdoor burning, no campfires, no burning of solid fuel.

Zone 4--Fire District 8 and Fire District 51 (Snoqualmie Pass and surrounding area)

NO BURN BAN IN EFFECT AT THIS TIME, Outdoor burning including campfires are allowed until further notice.

Areas outside of a fire protection district

No outdoor burning, no campfires, no burning of solid fuel.

Gas-fired appliances are allowed, which include gas BBQ grills and gas fire pits, no solid fuel burning appliances are allowed. Gas appliances may be specifically prohibited later, if conditions require.

Kittitas County, from the Cascades to the Columbia, and online at http://www.co.kittitas.wa.us