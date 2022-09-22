KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
The burn ban that has been in effect in Kittitas County since July will be canceled on Friday, September, 23.
According to a Kittitas County press release, current weather conditions have lowered fire danger to the point where the burn ban is no longer necessary.
The public is still urged to use caution if burning.
Those using state and federal lands outside of Kittitas County should contact the proper agency to determine if burn bans are still in effect in that area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.