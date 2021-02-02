Kittitas County closes their COVID-19 vaccine wait list due to surge in registrations

ELLENSBURG, WA - The Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) temporarily closed the COVID-19 vaccine wait list due to a surge in registrations that occurred on February 1.

The surge in registrations was due to an input error and is not the result of out-of-county registrations. While the wait list is temporarily closed, the IMT will use this opportunity to conduct additional troubleshooting before re-opening the wait list to eligible patients.

No one’s information was lost during that issue. To date, we have approximately 2,500 Kittitas County residents who are currently on the wait list. The 2,500 individuals on the wait list will be prioritized for when the county receives its next allotment of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Kittitas county is not excluding out of county residents with registrations on the waitlist; however, Kittitas County residents will be prioritized over non-county residents. In addition, individuals on the wait list are also prioritized by risk factors for those who mark “comorbidities” on their registration.  Comorbidities or underlying medical conditions may include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, et cetera. The IMT also has provisions for individuals who do not have an email address.

