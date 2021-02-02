ELLENSBURG, WA - The Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) temporarily closed the COVID-19 vaccine wait list due to a surge in registrations that occurred on February 1.
The surge in registrations was due to an input error and is not the result of out-of-county registrations. While the wait list is temporarily closed, the IMT will use this opportunity to conduct additional troubleshooting before re-opening the wait list to eligible patients.
No one’s information was lost during that issue. To date, we have approximately 2,500 Kittitas County residents who are currently on the wait list. The 2,500 individuals on the wait list will be prioritized for when the county receives its next allotment of COVID-19 vaccine doses.