KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - 03/18/2020 - On March 17, 2020, the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners adopted Resolution No. 2020-060, which prohibited the public from entering county buildings – including Community Development Services (CDS) – from March 18, 2020 until April 8, 2020 to protect the public and county employees from the transmission of COVID-19. While this will change how CDS will operate, we will continue to maintain our Building, Planning, and Fire Marshall services by accepting applications as follows:
- Building permit applications requiring full size plans may be mailed to 411 N. Ruby Street, Suite 2, Ellensburg, Washington 98926. Applications must include a check for the required fees made out to Kittitas County CDS, unless you would like to pay fees by credit card. If you would like to pay fees by credit card, please indicate that in your application and we will contact you by phone for credit card information. Please note that a 3% service fee is required if paying by credit card.
- All other applications may be submitted to cds@co.kittitas.wa.us or may be submitted by mail to 411 N. Ruby Street, Suite 2, Ellensburg, Washington 98926. Applications must include a check for the required fees made out to Kittitas County CDS, unless you would like to pay fees by credit card. If you would like to pay fees by credit card, please indicate that in your application and we will contact you by phone for credit card information. Please note that a 3% service fee is required if paying by credit card.
- Once CDS staff has collected and reviewed your submittal, we will contact you to verify receipt of your application and to let you know if additional information or submittal items are required.
- We will continue to conduct inspections at this time, implementing procedure changes to reduce in-person contact. Please respect our inspectors and give them space while they are conducting inspections.
- Pre-application conferences have been temporarily waived for all applications per Resolution No. 2020-052.