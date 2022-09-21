KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) is asking residents to complete the 2022 Community Health Survey to let health officials know what you think needs to be improved regarding community health.
The KCPHD conducts a Community Health Assessment every five years to better understand the needs of the community so they can craft responses.
The anonymous survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete and features such questions as:
What you consider to be the most important health concerns in the county.
What's impacting community health in the county.
Basic demographic questions.
The Community Health Assessment is available in English and Spanish.
"The Community Health Assessment includes data and partners, but we also need the voice and participation of our residents, because ultimately all of this work will affect them," said Chelsey Loeffers, Public Health Director.
