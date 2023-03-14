KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
Senate Bill 5523 addressing the shortage of doctors who can perform autopsies in Washington state recently passed by a unanimous vote and will now be considered in the state House.
Rural counties in Washington are directly impacted by the coroner shortage by having to wait for autopsies to be performed.
“There is currently only one traveling forensic pathologist available to do autopsies in Central Washington, he serves several counties in Western Washington as well," said Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson.
According to a Kittitas County press release having to schedule out autopsies results in a backlog of cases that more pathologists or doctors who can perform autopsies would address.
Senate Bill 5523 would allocate money to the state Department of Health to market Washington to pathologists, with an emphasis on rural communities according to today's press release.
“We are now faced with having to make a decision, we have to answer the question, is there any way we can possibly certify the cause and manner of death in this case without performing an autopsy? It forces us to make a choice about how accurate do we need to be?," Henderson said. "What if we are wrong? What are the repercussions, is it a potential criminal case, are there civil issues, is this death a result of inherited genetic traits the family needs to know about?"
