Kittitas County Corrections Center Receives Grant for Substance Abuse Treatment

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The Kittitas County Corrections Center in Ellensburg has received a federal grant to support expanded treatment of substance abuse issues
One of the criteria for our jail’s selection for this award was the comparative shortage of treatment options and facilities in our county. Around 30% of inmates report substance abuse disorders at the time of booking at KCCC, and rates may be significantly higher. Continuing abuse of drugs or alcohol reduces the likelihood an offender will successfully rejoin their community once their jail sentence is served; and those with untreated addictions are far likelier to commit further crimes and find their way back to jail. MAT programs are proven to increase the chances for successful integration back into the community and reduce recidivism.
This grant-funded MAT program will dovetail with other current and new recovery and assistance programs at our jail. Like those other programs, it will not impact sentencing or jail time. The goal of these interventions is not to soften our criminal justice system or coddle inmates. We recognize that jail time represents a unique opportunity to intervene and have an impact on the lives of offenders. Most low-level crimes are committed by repeat offenders, and many of these offenders have untreated drug and mental health conditions. Breaking people out of the dependency-driven cycle of crime improves public safety and the quality of life in our community; and that is the goal of these programs.
The Kittitas County Corrections Center exists to protect our community and improve public safety. The jail accomplishes its goal, first and foremost, by isolating offenders from the community; but it presents the opportunity to do more—to stabilize offenders and change the course of their lives. Our outstanding Corrections staff and opportunities like this grant-funded MAT program create openings for our criminal justice system to excel in fulfilling its mission and the mission of our Sheriff’s Office.