Kittitas County COVID-19 Vaccination Update

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Kittitas Valley Healthcare (KVH) continues to provide vaccinations to personnel in the 1a category, which includes healthcare workers, responders, and Long-Term Care Facilities.
As of Monday morning, 546 Pfizer vaccines were administered.
Numerous Long-Term Care Facilities in Kittitas County partnered with pharmacies to receive vaccine. Prestige partnered with Walgreens and vaccine will be administered on December 31, 2020. LTCF locations that partnered with CVS are still waiting for more information.
Kittitas County anticipates additional guidance on Phase1b vaccination distribution this week. While limited doses of COVID-19 vaccine are available, Kittitas County follows the Washington State COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Guidance, which is in alignment with the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
To read about COVID-19 vaccine, please visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov If you have questions about COVID-19 testing you may contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850. If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH.
