water

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Monday, Kittitas County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a missing person in the area of State Route 821 at mile post 15.5 on the Yakima River.

Kittitas County Press Release:

On 08/03/20 at approximately 2:00pm Kittitas County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a missing person in the area of State Route 821 at mile post 15.5.  Several people had been jumping off the “Smiley” face rock in the Yakima Canyon, and one of them was missing.  Brian George, a 53-year-old man from Toppenish, was last observed standing on top of the “Smiley” face rock, after the two other people that he was with had jumped into the Yakima River. 

Deputies responded with a swift water patrol boat and began to search for Mr. George.  While searching, the deputies contacted multiple groups of rafters on the river and advised they were looking for Mr. George.  One of the subjects that the deputies had contacted subsequently located Mr. George in the river, called 911 and started CPR.  Deputies picked up Mr. George and transported him to medical personnel, but unfortunately he did not recover. 

The Sheriff’s Office extends our condolences to Mr. George’s family and friends.

If you have questions about recreating on bodies of water in Kittitas County, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 509-965-7525 and ask to speak with a marine patrol deputy.

Tags

Recommended for you