KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Monday, Kittitas County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a missing person in the area of State Route 821 at mile post 15.5 on the Yakima River.
Kittitas County Press Release:
Deputies responded with a swift water patrol boat and began to search for Mr. George. While searching, the deputies contacted multiple groups of rafters on the river and advised they were looking for Mr. George. One of the subjects that the deputies had contacted subsequently located Mr. George in the river, called 911 and started CPR. Deputies picked up Mr. George and transported him to medical personnel, but unfortunately he did not recover.
The Sheriff’s Office extends our condolences to Mr. George’s family and friends.
If you have questions about recreating on bodies of water in Kittitas County, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 509-965-7525 and ask to speak with a marine patrol deputy.