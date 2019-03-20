ELLENSBURG, WA (AP) — A Kittitas County Sheriff's deputy was killed and a Kittitas Police officer injured after an exchange of gunfire during an attempted traffic stop near the central Washington city of Ellensburg.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's deputy was identified as 42-year-old Ryan Thompson. He had fifteen years on the force and leaves behind a wife and three children.
The Kittitas police officer still recovering is identified as 22-year-old Benito Chavez. Officer Chavez has a wife and they are expecting their first child.
Ellensburg Police Capt. Dan Hansberry said Wednesday that the suspect died at a hospital.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that deputies Tuesday night tried to stop a vehicle related to a driving complaint. The suspect fled, prompting a police pursuit.
The statement says the vehicle came to a stop and the suspect exited and exchanged gunfire with the Deputy Thompson and a Officer Chavez. Deputy Thompson was fatally shot. Officer Chavez was wounded in the leg and airlifted to a Seattle hospital.
The name of the suspect has not yet been made public.
Deputy Thompson was born and raised in Walla Walla and attended Walla Walla High School. He attended and graduated from Central Washington University. He started his career as a reserve deputy in 2004 and served as a corrections officer before becoming a police officer with CWU University Police Department in 2007. He returned to Kittitas County Sheriff's Office in December 2013. Deputy Thompson enjoyed outdoor activities and ran in marathons and half marathons, including the 2008 Sanda International Masters Marathon held in Japan (see photos). A GoFundMe has been started for his family left behind. You can donate by clicking here.
Officer Benito Chavez started his career with Kittitas Police Department in July 2018 and graduated the Basic Law Enforcement Academy in January 2019.