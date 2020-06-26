ELLENSBURG, WA - In response to Kittitas County being moved to Phase 3, Lower Kittitas County District Court has further expanded its operations.
All parties are continued to be encouraged to resolve matters as much as possible without a hearing.
Increased operations include:
- All civil cases can now be scheduled and in-person pro se contested infraction hearings will be heard.
- No in-person pro se mitigation infraction cases will be heard unless a special set.
- Criminal trials may resume following public health safety protocols that also satisfy due process.
- In-person filing of documents at the front counter is available while the court is in session.
- Gallery seating is extremely limited.
Everyone must be wearing a cloth mask or similar face covering and maintain 6 feet social distance or be seated where a physical barrier is in place.
For specific details please see Lower Kittitas County District Court Administrative Orders 2020-01, 2020-02, 2020-03 and Phase 2 Plan, and 2020-04 and Phase 3 Plan.