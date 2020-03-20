KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Statement from Kittitas County:
Dear 4-H and FFA Members, Families and Volunteers:
As we learn more about COVID-19 and the implications of its spread throughout our community, state and nation, we are obligated to follow the recommendations of our public health officials. As with others, the Fair Board’s primary focus and responsibility is the health and safety of our children and community.
The decisions of the Fair Board are not entered into lightly and involve much thought and contemplation. At this time, due to the current environment and desire to be equitable across all species, the Fair Board has decided to cancel the following upcoming events:
- March 28th - Beef weigh-in, pre-show and judging contest
- April 2nd – Kittitas County Fair super school
- April 6th – 1st Horse judging contest
- April 19th – Swine clinic and judging contest
- June 13th – Goat and Sheep weigh-in, pre-show and judging contest
- June 14th – Swine weigh-in
Beef, sheep, goats and pigs will still be tagged but instead of that activity occurring at weigh-in, a designated individual will be coming to your property to perform this task. Beef will be tagged by the end of April and all goats, sheep and swine will be tagged by the end of June. At the time of tagging, a copy of the animals’ health record will be collected from the exhibitor. In the near future, we will be sending out how the judging and educational components will be made up.